Lawmakers are sharing condolences and words of comfort after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people and wounding hundreds more.
California Gov. Jerry Brown:
"Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in last night's tragic and senseless shooting and we stand with the people of Nevada in this difficult time."
Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.):
"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest ever. With more than 50 dead and more than 500 wounded-many seriously-it's clear that families and friends of the victims will need our support and compassion. We must not allow ourselves to become numb to these massacres that can snuff out so many lives in such a short time. It should shock every American that one individual, with easy access to weapons and ammunition, can inflict such devastation. As we learn more in the days to come, we should all think deeply about the circumstances of this shooting and work together to prevent such tragedies from happening again."
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.):
"This morning, we awoke to horrific news out of Las Vegas. More than 50 people were murdered and over 500 more injured, at the hands of a lone gunman. Our hearts break for the victims and their families. We pray for a full recovery for those wounded, and are grateful to the brave first responders for their heroic actions on the scene. My thoughts are especially with the California officers and firefighters who were injured. This kind of tragedy has become too routine in America. As a nation, we are weary. We've lost far too many of our classmates, friends, family members, and children to gun violence. That's why as we pray for those recovering, we also must commit ourselves to action. Another moment of silence won't suffice. Ninety Americans are killed, on average, every day by guns. We cannot simply throw up our hands or continue to justify the presence of weapons of war whose primary purpose is to kill the largest number of human beings in the shortest amount of time possible. We must honestly acknowledge the epidemic of gun violence and work together, now, to curb it."
Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.):
"My heart beats for everyone in Las Vegas this morning. Praying for victims, their families, and first responders. This must stop."
