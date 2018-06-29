Capital Gazette mass shooting: What we know about suspect Jarrod Ramos

The alleged gunman accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Maryland newsroom may have been nursing a longstanding grudge against the newspaper.Jarrod Ramos, a 38-year-old resident of Laurel, Maryland, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, court records show. He is scheduled to appear at Annapolis District Courthouse for a bail hearing Friday at 10:30 a.m. local time.Four journalists and a sales assistants were killed and two others injured Thursday after Ramos allegedly opened fire on employees inside the office building of the Capital Gazette, a local daily newspaper in Annapolis.Tom Marquardt, a former editor and publisher of the Capital Gazette, told ABC News that Ramos had previously filed a defamation lawsuit in 2012 against the newspaper following a story about a stalking case in which Ramos was the defendant."He represented himself and took advantage of the legal system to keep the case alive for a long period of time during which he sued lawyers, judges, anybody who crossed his path and disagreed with him," Marquardt said."We had actually contacted the police to pursue one particular comment in which he wished I would be dead and the police looked into it," he added. "Beside that there wasn't a strong enough case to take to court and our strategy really at that point was to lay low and to not infuriate him more than necessary because we just didn't want the argument to escalate into something worse."Ramos did not have a wallet or ID on him when he was taken into custody and refused to cooperate with authorities during an initial interview, according to the Anne Arundel Police Department.Timothy Altomare, the police chief at Anne Arundel Police, and Annapolis Police Chief Scott Baker told ABC News in an interview Friday morning that Ramos was still not talking.Investigators were unable to identify the suspect using his fingerprints due to a problem with a machine, law enforcement sources told ABC News. So they used facial recognition software instead, though it's unclear whether it was from a photograph or a witness, the source said.Anne Arundel Police Department Deputy Chief Bill Krampf described the shooting as a "targeted attack" and said the gunman "looked for his victims as he walked through the lower level" of the office building where the newsroom is located."This person was prepared today to come in," Krampf said at a press conference Thursday night. "This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm."Authorities secured Ramos' residence in Maryland on Thursday night, according to Krampf.As of Thursday night, investigators had not confirmed whether the suspect had a connection to the newspaper, and it's unclear if he knew any employees or if he was just targeting the business "in general," Kampf said.Police have identified the victims who died as Tom Fischman, Robert Hiasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.The two people who were injured were treated for minor injuries and released from Anne Arundel Medical Center on Thursday night, according to a hospital spokesperson.Law enforcement officials told ABC News that the attacker was wielding a shotgun.Phil Davis, a courts and crime reporter for the Capital Gazette, wrote on Twitter that the gunman shot through a glass door and into the newsroom, which is located on the first floor of a multi-office building.He said he hid under his desk as the gunman fired at employees, at one point stopping to reload."There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis tweeted after he was safe.Police arrived at the scene within about a minute and apprehended Ramos within two minutes.There was no gunfire exchanged between the suspect and police.Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh told ABC News that police found him hiding under a desk in the newsroom before taking him into custody.