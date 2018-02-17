Car crashes through front of Fremont pizza parlor, pinning customer underneath

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. --
A car crashed through the front of a Fremont pizza parlor Saturday morning, pinning a 65-year-old customer underneath it, police said.

A 1999 Honda Civic drove through the front of the Little Caesars pizza restaurant at 4736 Thornton Ave. at Dusterberry Way around 11:30 a.m., hitting a customer, according to police.

Officers arrived within minutes along with firefighters and paramedics. Working together, they were able to get the customer out from under the vehicle pinning him to the ground, police said.

The customer was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old man, was not injured, police said. He mistook the gas pedal for the brake as he was parking in front of the restaurant, according to police.

The restaurant was badly damaged and couldn't re-open, police said. No one else was injured in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car into buildingcar crashcar accidentcrashFremont
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News