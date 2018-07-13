CAREERS

14 Santa Clara city employees will be losing jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

Fourteen people with 11 to 32 years of service will be losing their jobs next month. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Fourteen people with 11 to 32 years of service will be losing their jobs next month. They say they're in the crossfire of a dispute between the Santa Clara City Council and its chamber of commerce.

Thousands of people attend conferences, exhibits and conventions weekly at Santa Clara's Convention Center.

The hotels built around it have nearly 4,000 rooms. But these facilities don't get rented on their own.

That's the job of the Santa Clara Convention & Visitors Bureau. But at the end of next month, that organization won't exist. A staff of 14 will be out of work.
Watch the video above for David Louie's full report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersemploymentlayoffjobsSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Home Depot holding hiring events at all California locations
VIDEO: Tips on when to ask for a promotion
Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members
Job Opening: Consumer Counselor
More Careers
Top Stories
Missing Oregon woman found alive near Big Sur
State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash
Martinez community helps family who lost two sons in Bakersfield crash
San Mateo neighbors stunned to be living next door to accused rapist
Oakland Zoo visitors stuck on gondola say they were scared
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
2018 AIDS Walk in San Francisco this Sunday
Golden State Killer suspect in 1974 Tulare Co. cold case
Show More
New regulations force some Humboldt County marijuana growers to relocate
Giants slow A's roll with 7-1 win in Bay Bridge Series
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies
Palo Alto cafe employing adults with disabilities asking for community support
The first ever child to get a heart transplant in San Francisco is doing well
More News