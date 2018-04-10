  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
ABC7's Pete Wilson journalism scholarship

In memory of the late ABC7 news anchor Pete Wilson, ABC7/KGO-TV-DT has established The Pete Wilson Journalism Scholarship.

The endowment will provide an annual $2,000 scholarship to students from the Bay Area pursuing a journalism undergraduate or graduate degree.
Click here for additional information about eligibility and requirements.

Contact Stacey Staniak at 202-467-5214 with any other questions.
