Job Opening: Account Executive

Posted 11/4/2016
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 in the Bay Area currently looking for a resourceful, enthusiastic, and driven individual who is hungry to learn and isn't afraid to tackle the next big challenge. The ideal candidate will have a successful and proven track record in managing a transactional list, as well as the ability to present and execute multi-platform sales strategies, tactics, and action plans. We are looking for someone who strongly believes in the team concept, loves to get involved in all aspects of the selling process, and is highly motivated to aggressively grow digital revenue.
REQUIREMENTS:
Ten+ years of major market television sales and four-year college degree or equivalent is preferred. Candidate must demonstrate a track record of success with both linear and digital marketing solutions, as well as new business development. Basic computer skills, excellent phone skills and superior communication skills (oral and written) are required. Familiarity with Wide Orbit, Comscore, Scarborough, and Nielsen are a plus.
TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 406797BR (ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
