Job Opening: Main Show Producer, Staff Position

Department: News
Posted 10/27/2017

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a newscast producer for one of its main newscasts. We are looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. You would be responsible for story placement, non-linear desktop editing, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements. You must have proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news. Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. Candidates must be active users of social media for news gathering. You must be organized and work well under pressure with constant deadlines.

REQUIREMENTS: You must have excellent writing skills; possess solid news judgment; display strong communication skills; creativity and ethical decision-making skills. You must have medium to major market producer experience. Four-year college degree and knowledge of the Bay Area are preferred.

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 498660BR (Main Show Producer); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
