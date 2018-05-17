Job Opening: Sports Anchor/Reporter

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITIES: KGO-TV/ABC7, the ABC Owned and Operated Television Station in San Francisco, has an immediate opening for a Multi-Platform Sports Anchor/MMJ Reporter.
The qualified candidate will anchor the weekend evening sportscasts and report three days per week, along with fill-in sports anchoring. Must have an energetic presence, and be a strong storyteller for newscasts and on digital and social media platforms. Thorough knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area sports world is imperative. The weekend sports anchor is expected to develop relationships and sources in the professional, college and high school sports communities in order to break and enterprise stories. We want a true team player who acts with the utmost integrity and journalistic standards. In addition, the ideal candidate must always meet deadlines and go the extra mile for the ABC7 team.
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:
- College degree with 3-5 years on-air experience.
- Strong social media profile.
- Must be able to shoot and edit with MMJ equipment and produce packages daily.
- Occasional travel will be necessary.
TO APPLY: Please log onto: www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 557834BR (SPORTS ANCHOR/REPORTER), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.