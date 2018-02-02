Job Opening: Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring)

Posted 2/2/2018
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES: KGO-TV/ABC7 in San Francisco is looking for a Teleprompter Operator to reliably and consistently load and operate our broadcast teleprompter equipment.
REQUIREMENTS: The successful candidate will be:
* Available to work any and all shifts, including evenings, weekends and holidays
* Able to speak and read English fluently
* Able to sit and perform the job functions for extended periods of time.
* The Teleprompter Operator must have a basic working knowledge of computers, keyboards and Word Processing software.
* This job requires manual dexterity to operate the teleprompter remote hand controls.
* You must be punctual and have reliable transportation.
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Open until filled.
Internal candidates will be considered. This is a non-union temp/recurring position.
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 524248BR Teleprompter Operator (Temp/Recurring), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
