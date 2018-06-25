PAY RAISE

VIDEO: Tips on when to ask for a promotion

EMBED </>More Videos

Is there best and worst time to ask for a promotion? The stars of "Shark Tank" share their top tips on how to ask for a promotion with "Good Morning America." (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK (KGO) --
Is there a best and worst time to ask for a promotion?

"Shark Tank" stars Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec shared their top tips on how to ask for a promotion on "Good Morning America."

The ideal time to ask for a raise is "when the atmosphere is happy," Corcoran said. "Most people go and ask for a raise when it's review time. I don't think that's the right time. I give the biggest raises when sales were great," she added. "We just had a big party, we spent a lot of money, we're all happy."

RELATED: Bay Area companies rank high in list of best place for women to work

So, what about the worst time to ask for a raise?

"Don't do it on a Friday afternoon. Because what am I thinking on a Friday afternoon? I want to go home," Herjavec said.

Herjavec also recommended not asking for a raise before your boss goes to lunch.

RELATED: Highest paying jobs you can land without a 4-year degree

ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis spoke to both "Shark Tank" stars and emphasized on why Friday is a bad idea. "You do not want to ask for a promotion on a Friday, the reason is the boss is ready to get out and enjoy the weekend. You want their full attention. Plant the seeds along the way, invite them to a nice coffee sometime in the middle of the week and start asking," said Jarvis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobspay raisepromotionsshark tankmoneyworkplacetechnologyemploymentu.s. & worldSan FranciscoSanta ClaraNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PAY RAISE
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon grocery delivery, debit fraud rising
Federal tax cut showing up in paychecks already
Teacher handcuffed, removed from school board meeting
Nurses stage march near VMC in San Jose
More pay raise
CAREERS
Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members
Job Opening: Consumer Counselor
Job Opening: Sports Anchor/Reporter
Job Opening: News Business Adminstrator
More Careers
Top Stories
Pawnee fire grows over 10,000 acres in Lake County
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Crews extinguish brush fire in Concord
Trump says undocumented migrants aren't welcome: 'We don't want you in the country'
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Show More
Cohen legal team completes review of fed-seized files, says 12,000 are privileged
Good Sports: Golfing in Yosemite
Stoll Fire in Tehama County destroys several homes, forces evaucations
SoCal family deals with tragic loss after father fatally shot while camping
James Harden wins his first NBA MVP award
More News