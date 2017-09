EMBED >More News Videos A man led officers on a chase through the East Bay on Thursday, and appeared to carjack another driver before he was surrounded and surrendered to police.

A carjacking suspect has been arrested after leading police on a chase from Castro Valley to Hayward.The chase began on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley around noon. The suspect later crashed into a white car and carjacked the occupants before taking off at Santa Clara and Jackson in Hayward.The pursuit stopped at Harder and Underwood in Hayward where the suspect was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m.