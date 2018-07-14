MISSION DISTRICT

Carlos Santana mural repainted in San Francisco's Mission District after vandalism

Mel Waters fixes damage to his Carlos Santana mural in San Francisco's Mission District on July 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A mural of renowned Bay Area rock star Carlos Santana was targeted by vandals. Mel Waters, the artist who created the mural, returned to repair the damage on Saturday.

ABC7 News was at the mural at 19th and Mission Streets in San Francisco's Mission District.

RELATED: San Francisco mural is named a top tourist destination

Someone threw white paint onto the artwork.

Roberto Hernandez, an organizer who helped champion the project, said the vandalism is an insult to the Latino community and targets someone who was raised in the Mission.

RELATED: Carlos Santana to perform national anthem at Game 2 of NBA Finals

"When you look at this damage that has been done, we know that someone purposely came with white paint and threw it on the face of Carlos Santana," Hernandez said.

It's important not to allow incidents like this to divide the community, Hernandez added.

Police are still looking for the vandal.
