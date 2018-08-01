CARR FIRE

Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials

The explosive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County. Here are recent photos of the devastating wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire officials say all 60 people reported missing in the Carr Fire zone have been located.

The Redding Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff's Department have been working to take reports of missing persons and re-unite affected individuals with their loved ones, friends and families.

Due to the diligence of our local and social media community, 16 of the missing persons from the original list have been located in under two hours. All of the 60 people in total who were reported missing have been found.

If you need to report a missing person in the fire, please contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530) 225-4277.

