Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history

More than a dozen wildfires continue to burn in California, with the Carr Fire in Shasta County still the largest.According to Cal fire, the blaze has burned nearly 126,000 acres and is 35 percent contained.The blaze has destroyed more than 1,500 structures, making it the sixth most destructive wildfire in state history, already.At least six people have been killed.