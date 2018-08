Judah Gowan has a harrowing story of survival.As the Carr Fire was bearing down on his neighborhood, he had just minutes to escape.His wife Krystal and their two little girls were in a separate car ahead of him.And he captured his experience on video."It looks like hell and it felt like hell," Gowan told ABC7 News. "It was so hot. And you could barely breathe when you were outside. It was just so intense. I hoped, because the electricity went out, so I was like, 'God, if that gate is closed and not opening, I'm going to have to ram that thing.'"Gowan managed to drive to safety, as did Krystal with the girls.Their four dogs and two cats are OK as well. You can actually hear the cats meowing in agitation in Gowan's video.Sadly, though, Gowan's home was burned to the ground. Photos taken the day after show the destruction.Fortunately, many friends have offered to help, and a GoFundMe page has been set up here for the family: Krystal & Judah Gowan's Fundraiser They're currently staying out of town. Like so many victims, they're not sure where they'll go next or whether they'll rebuild someday.