Castro Valley woman killed on spring break trip to Mexico

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --Surrounded by flowers, family photos and her daughter's ashes at their home in Castro Valley, Crystal Korbas recounts how her daughter Amanda was killed on a spring break trip to Mexico.
"I would have never in my deepest darkest thoughts, would have ever thought that my daughter would be involved in something like this," Crystal Korbas said.
Amanda Korbas was a week shy of her 21st birthday, when she died two weeks ago.
Amanda was with her best friend from U.C. San Diego who also died in a car crash on that trip. Both young women were set to graduate in June.
Korbas says Amanda and Anna met two brothers in Mexico who gave them a ride to a beach one night. On the way back, the driver ended up on the wrong side of the road, so he swerved and slammed into a Palm Tree. Korbas says alcohol was not a factor, but the road conditions were, "No warning of any kind that he was moving from a very sandy gravely road with no lane markings or median marking or anything onto a stretch of road that was divided."
Korbas says they decided not to press charges against the driver, who put up wooden crosses at the crash site.
The families are raising money on a GoFundMe site, to improve safety on this dangerous stretch of road. Korbus says they're doing this, "So that students and other parents don't have to go through something like this."
Amanda died in an ambulance en route to Arizona where a medevac helicopter was waiting. Her father, Anton Korbus, wishes they had looked into local medical services prior to their trip. "Maybe advise them, hey you know there's not really any great hospitals there, there's only urgent care, no trauma centers."
Amanda had planned to move to Florida for her dream job at Disney after graduating.
