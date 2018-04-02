Caught on camera: Freight train slams into tractor-trailer in Georgia

LOUISE SIMPSON
A freight train slammed into a tractor-trailer Monday evening in Georgia, and a passerby captured it on video.

Liv Fowler was going for a walk when she saw the truck become stuck on the track -- not the first time she'd seen it happen.

The truck's driver exited before impact, waving his arms and trying to signal that he was OK, but the conductor couldn't slow down in time.

The CSX train, with three locomotives and 162 freight cars, was traveling north from Atlanta to Chattanooga, Tennessee, when it struck the tractor-trailer.

A CSX employee aboard the train was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to local police. No other injuries were reported.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Villanova roars over Michigan winning NCAA title
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
VIDEO: What do you do during a nuclear attack?
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
Show More
'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week
CNET executive editor discusses push for self-driving cars
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos