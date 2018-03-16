Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --The three women who died when a gunman stormed a veterans center in Yountville, Calif. will be remembered on Monday at a "Celebration of Life" memorial service.
ABC7 will bring you live coverage of the memorial service on TV, online and on the ABC7 News app. Check back to watch on Monday.
Organizers say the event for Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba "will be a solemn and respectful honoring of the lives and contributions of the three brave women who lost their lives at The Pathway Home last Friday; an opportunity for family members, friends, and community to grieve together; and a moment to thank all of those who support our nation's veterans, especially in the area of mental health."
The event is open to the public and will be held at the Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, on the campus of the Veterans Home of California. The theater holds 1,200 people and is expected to reach capacity. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
