Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
Aldean posted a photo on his Instagram account just after 3:30 a.m.
Several country music artists and other celebrities took to social media in response to the shooting.
Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. 🙏🏼 What is wrong with this world!!— Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017
Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys.— Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone in Vegas. We were there last night and many of our friends are still there. Praying for you all.— LANCO (@LancoMusic) October 2, 2017
My God I can't even believe what I'm watching at Route 91— Jackie Lee (@JackieLeeMusic) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now..— Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe.— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017
This world is sick 😔— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017
My heart is breaking we were just there Friday! My prayers are with everyone @Route91Harvest— Michael Ray (@Michaelraymusic) October 2, 2017
A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice.— Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017
A dreadful shooting incident took place tonight in Vegas. All of us with the P&T show are healthy and unharmed.— Teller (@MrTeller) October 2, 2017
I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! 😭 My prayers go out to the victims & their families. 🙏— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017
Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017