CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS

Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a timeline of events from the violent weekend in Charlottesville, Va. (Steve Helber/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.

The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned Wednesday charges 21-year-old James Alex Fields of Ohio with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes involving an attempt to kill other people who were injured.

RELATED: A timeline of the deadly weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia



Fields already faces state charges of first-degree murder and other crimes.

Fields was photographed hours before the attack with a shield bearing the emblem of one of the hate groups taking part in the rally. He has been in custody since then.

Get the latest updates on the Charlottesville demonstrations here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationshate crimeVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS
Obama to America: Keep changing the world in 2018
Neo-Nazis hold torch rally in Charlottesville
Chapman enters not guilty plea in connection with protest
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley
More charlottesville demonstrations
Top Stories
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announces retirement
Pawnee Fire in Lake County grows to 13,500 acres
All lanes reopen after fatal crash on westbound Highway 24 in Oakland
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Germany out of World Cup; Mexico advances despite loss against Sweden
Kremlin aide: Agreement reached on holding Putin-Trump summit, venue to be named
Joe Jackson dies at 89 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
SCOTUS rules states can't force government workers to pay union fees
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Napa's Red Hen says business is down after incident at Virginia restaurant
Serena Williams seeded 25th after Wimbledon rule change
More News