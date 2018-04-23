Child found in suitcase identified as missing 2-year-old girl

TARA FOWLER
A dead baby girl found in a suitcase earlier this month has been identified as a missing 2-year-old girl from Virginia.

A Port Authority employee completing a routine inspection midday April 11 found the child's remains in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, just a few miles away from lower Manhattan, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said previously.

The child was identified as Te'Myah Plummer, according to ABC station WABC in New York.

Police in Richmond, Virginia, had asked for the public's help finding the girl and her father, Travis Plummer, last month, according to a press release obtained by ABC News.

They had not been seen since August, according to the press release, when it was believed they had moved to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, area or Jersey City.

The father is still missing, WABC reported. Plummer is described as 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds.

The child's cause and manner of death have not yet been shared publicly.
