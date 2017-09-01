AMBER ALERT

Child found safe in Central Valley Amber Alert

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A 5-month-old child was found safe after a brief AMBER Alert was issued in the Central Valley Friday afternoon.
