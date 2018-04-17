Officials identify child killed after family's SUV plunged off Mendocino County cliff

Officials say a woman who drove off a Mendocino County cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

WESTPORT, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say they have identified a child who was killed along with her family after their SUV went off a cliff in Mendocino County on March 26, 2018.

In a press release, officials said Tuesday the body of what appeared to be an African American female was recovered in the Pacific Ocean surf in the area of Juan Creek and Highway 1 in Westport, California.

Officials say the Richmond DNA laboratory identified the body from DNA analysis as being Ciera Hart, a missing member of the Hart family.

RELATED: Woman who drove off Mendocino County cliff in SUV with family was drunk, officials say

The Coroner's Division was also able to determine Ciera's legal age as being 12 years old at the time of the incident as opposed to 15 years old, which was previously reported.

The autopsy results for Ciera have not been released at this time.

Last week, officials said the woman who drove off the cliff carrying her wife and children was drunk.

RELATED: CHP says SUV that plunged off cliff killing family may have been intentional act

California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday, April 13, 2018 that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.
