CHP investigating 2 freeway shootings in East Bay overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

The CHP is investigating an apparent shooting that closed lanes of Highway 4 near the Port Chicago off-ramp in Concord overnight. (KGO-TV)

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP is investigating two shootings that temporarily closed Highway 4 and I-680 in the East Bay overnight.

The first shooting took place on Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. on northbound lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek near Treat Boulevard. Police temporarily closed lanes early this morning to look for evidence.
RELATED: All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity

The other shooting took place on Highway 4 near the Port Chicago off-ramp at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A bullet hole was on a Honda Pilot that was on the driver side of the car on the passenger door. Lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation.

Both shootings appear to be unrelated road rage incidents, according to police.

The CHP says they have some good leads in both cases they are following up on.

No one was hurt in either shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Highway 4freewayshootingI-680ConcordPittsburgWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Woman, young girl hurt in road rage shooting near Hercules
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-80 in Hercules
I-280 connector reopen in San Francisco after driver held at gunpoint
Surveillance cameras to be installed along I-80, Hwy 4 in East Bay
I-80 reopens in Emeryville after deadly shooting
I-880 shooting is 100th on Bay Area freeways since 2015
Another freeway shooting in San Leandro leaves driver in critical condition
E. Bay freeway camera system expanding after shootings
Top Stories
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
Pres. Trump thanks Gov. Brown for deploying National Guard
President Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Tom Steyer calls for impeachment of President Trump
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Protest to be held over Google's San Jose development plans
All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity
Show More
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
Warriors to face Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs on Saturday
Facebook drops opposition to CA Consumer Privacy Act
Castro Valley woman killed on spring break trip to Mexico
More News