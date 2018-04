The CHP is investigating an apparent shooting near the Port Chicago off-ramp on Highway 4 early this morning.A bullet hole was on a Honda Pilot that was on the driver side of the car on the passenger door.The Highway was temporarily closed for the investigation.Police have not released any details on injuries; there was no ambulance at the scene.The CHP says they have investigated at least 100 shootings on freeways in the East Bay in the past year.