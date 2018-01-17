CHP officer hurt in Hwy 4 crash recovering after surgery

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --The CHP officer whose legs were broken in a crash on Highway 4 this week has undergone surgery.
CHP says Officer Martin Lendway is a true "CHP motor" with blue and gold running through his veins.
Lendway was responding to a crash in Concord Monday night when police say Tammy Walker slammed her SUV into his motorcycle. Lendway was pinned under a truck.
Walker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
OFFICER MARTIN LENDWAY is a true CHP MOTOR with Blue & Gold running through his veins!! He had successful surgery on both legs and is on his road to recovery. We truly appreciate everyone’s warm wishes and thoughts & prayers. We are grateful for such a supportive community. pic.twitter.com/1FhwMyLK7k— CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) January 17, 2018