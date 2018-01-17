CHP officer hurt in Hwy 4 crash recovering after surgery

The CHP shared this photo of Officer Martin Lendway after he underwent a surgery on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 following a crash on Highway 4 in Concord, Calif. (Photo by 320pio/Twitter)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP officer whose legs were broken in a crash on Highway 4 this week has undergone surgery.

CHP says Officer Martin Lendway is a true "CHP motor" with blue and gold running through his veins.

RELATED: CHP officer seriously hurt in Hwy 4 crash in Concord

Lendway was responding to a crash in Concord Monday night when police say Tammy Walker slammed her SUV into his motorcycle. Lendway was pinned under a truck.

Walker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

