  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos

CHP officer hurt in shooting at Clearlake Oaks gas station; suspect arrested

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif. (KGO) --
A suspect has been arrested after a California Highway Patrol officer was wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Clearlake Oaks Monday afternoon.

The officer reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the leg that was not expected to be life threatening. The suspect was not injured. He was taken into custody on High Valley Road near Snow Mountain in Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff's Office officials warned people in the area stay indoors and out of sight until further notice. A Nixle message instructing people to shelter in place said that a shooting had occurred in the area of the post office.

Someone who answered the phone at a Dollar General store in the area said they are sheltering in place and that there was a lot of police activity in the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingpost officecrimenapa county
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Opening statements underway in Kate Steinle murder case
Uber driver shot in San Bruno after picking up passengers at SFO
Cal Fire expects North Bay fires fully contained by Friday
ABC News exclusive: Sgt. La David Johnson's widow 'angry' about Trump's call
Some Napa County schools reopen after fires devastated region
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Healing begins at Santa Rosa school after wildfires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
Show More
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Construction worker hospitalized after accident in Fairfax
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos