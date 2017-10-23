A suspect has been arrested after a California Highway Patrol officer was wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Clearlake Oaks Monday afternoon.The officer reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the leg that was not expected to be life threatening. The suspect was not injured. He was taken into custody on High Valley Road near Snow Mountain in Lake County.Lake County Sheriff's Office officials warned people in the area stay indoors and out of sight until further notice. A Nixle message instructing people to shelter in place said that a shooting had occurred in the area of the post office.Someone who answered the phone at a Dollar General store in the area said they are sheltering in place and that there was a lot of police activity in the area.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.