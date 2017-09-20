CHP reopen two lanes after acetone leak closes westbound 580

This is an image of westbound I-580 where a big-rig spilled acetone closing all lanes on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (CHP-Dublin )

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Acetone spilled from a big-rig on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Pleasanton Wednesday morning and is expected to keep several lanes closed on the highway for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP just announced that they are reopening two lanes of westbound 580 at Hopyard.

Officers responded at 10:56 a.m. to a report of a big-rig on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 580 east of Hopyard Road that was leaking some sort of fluid, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said.

The three right westbound lanes of the highway have been shut down in the area and will likely be closed until at least 2:45 p.m., Hahn said.

Authorities determined the fluid is acetone and are moving it from the leaking truck into other containers, according to Hahn.

He said the fluid did not spread to any nearby drains and is not affecting any wildlife.

Click here to look at our ABC7 live traffic maps.

The Bay City News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidentcar accidentacid spillchemical spillfuel spillspillsPleasanton
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
SFPD releases footage after teacher fatally shot
Natural Gas leak near Kaiser Hospital in Richmond prompts shelter-in-place order
Father, kids survive after being struck by lightning at Sequoia National Park
6.1 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, USGS says
S. Bay community devastated by Mexico earthquake destruction
San Jose residents asked for input on land development
AT&T offering free calls, texts to Mexico after quake
Hurricane Maria leaves Puerto Rico without power
Show More
Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225
Sacramento teen returns wallet full of credit cards, cash
How to help the victims of Mexico's deadly earthquake
Castro Valley school vehicle vandalized with swastikas
Home device maker Nest Labs expanding products lineup
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake jolts central Mexico
2017 Emmys Red Carpet
PHOTOS: Celebs at Hand in Hand hurricane fundraiser
More Photos