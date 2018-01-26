CHP says officer hurt in Hwy 4 crash is 'doing well'

The CHP tweeted this photo of Officer Martin Lendway on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Photo by CHP Contra Costa)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP says an officer whose legs were broken in a crash on Highway 4 is "doing well" after his surgery last week.

They tweeted a photo of Officer Martin Lendway getting a delivery of some of his favorite grub from a fellow officer.

RELATED: CHP officer seriously hurt in Hwy 4 crash in Concord

He's still recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

Lendway was responding to a crash in Concord when police say Tammy Walker slammed her SUV into his motorcycle. Lendway was pinned under a truck.
Walker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

RELATED: CHP officer hurt in Hwy 4 crash recovering after surgery

The CHP is thanking the community for all of their support.

