An urgent meeting was called Monday night to discuss recent problems at San Francisco's Dolores Park. Three people were shot there on Aug. 3. The park has had other issues as well.Mission Dolores park is one of the city's most popular spots, and has been the scene of violence and drug interactions.Police certainly got an earful Monday night, but the department's top brass assured residents that they are taking measures in an effort to make the park safer.Watch the video in the player above for the full story from Lilian Kim.