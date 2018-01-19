COMMUNITY & EVENTS

4 Deals Worth Checking Out In Hayes Valley

If you live or work in Hayes Valley, you might be missing out on some terrific deals at the local businesses you regularly patronize. So we've rounded up four deals being offered at businesses around the neighborhood, from picture framing to haircuts.

Affordable picture framing



If you're looking to get a few favorite photos or artworks put in frames, look no further than this frame shop just off Market Street, which "guarantees every design for 30 days and the craftsmanship for a lifetime," Groupon writes. "Artisans crown original works of art and prints with ornate mouldings. They also store historical artifacts and three-dimensional memorabilia in shadow boxes."

The deal: $40 for $100 worth of custom framing

Get the deal >

Discounted teeth whitening




Photo: Groupon

At Opera Plaza Dentistry, Dr. Sahar Tawfik "tailors her cosmetic treatments to the desires of each patient," Groupon writes. "She lets each patient choose the level of correction they're comfortable with, a testament to her belief that that the best smile is 'the one that you and your loved ones think is great.'" As a bonus, she'll also give you a comprehensive dental exam.
The deal: $135 for a dental exam, X-rays, cleaning, and one Zoom teeth whitening session (normally $553 total)

Get the deal >

Coworking on the cheap




Photo: Porsche C./Yelp

If you've got a job that gives you work-from-home flexibility (or you work for yourself), there's an alternative to your couch or the crowds at the local coffee shop: Birdnest, which transforms local restaurants that are closed in the daytime into comfortable workspaces, complete with free coffee and tea, outlets, and fast wifi. The company's first space is housed inside Southern restaurant Hazel, located just across Van Ness in Mid-Market.

The deal: 15 all-day coworking passes for $35 (normally $45)
Get the deal >

Inexpensive haircuts and coloring




Photo: Groupon

Hair Play salon, located in the heart of Hayes Valley, bills itself as a "multicultural hair mecca" offering services for people of all ethnicities. It's offering a combination of a haircut and Redken color gloss or haircut and relaxer. As Groupon explains, "Color-gloss treatments infuse locks with shine or refresh languishing color. The relaxer straightens strands for those with sensitive or normal scalps and can be used as a texturizer on curly or frizzy hair."

The deal: Haircut and Redken color gloss for $69 or haircut and touchup relaxer for $73 (each normally $175)

Get the deal >
