5 Deals Worth Checking Out In The Mission

So we've rounded up five timely discounts offered at businesses around the neighborhood--from mini cupcakes to walking tours.
Cash back
"San Jalisco is a family-owned restaurant that's been a staple of the Mission for decades, and for good reason," Groupon writes.
"It not only brings the distinct flavors of the Mexican state of Jalisco to the heart of San Francisco, but it does so with generous hospitality and heaping portions to boot."
The deal: Get 20 percent cash back on your first purchase and 10 percent cash back after that.
Discounted walking tour
Wild SF Tours is offering a discounted rate for its "Radical SF" walking tour.
The tour begins at Harvey Milk Plaza and leads attendees through the Castro, Dolores Park and the Mission. Knowledgeable guides talk about local history, street art and more on this three-hour excursion.
The deal: Take the tour for $24.
Bargain yoga classes
Since 2001, Mission Yoga has provided a vibrant art-filled space that welcomes a diverse crowd of people to come together for healing, growing and having good times in community. The studio offers a variety of yoga classes, including Bikram yoga, inferno hot pilates, and hot power flow.
The deal: Five yoga classes for $31 (marked down from $75), 10 yoga classes for $53 (marked down from $140) or 25 yoga classes for $108 (marked down from $300).
Food tour on the cheap
Looking to get a taste of the neighborhood? Why not go on a three-hour food tour of the Mission District. According to Groupon, "Sidewalk Food Tours' knowledgeable guides lead groups through tastings of tacos, falafel, and French-style bakery treats."
The deal: $49 for a three-hour walking food tour for one person ($69 value) or $97 for a three-hour walking food tour for two people ($138 value).
Cheap (and mini) cupcakes
Mission Minis' bakers turn out scores of regular- and bite-size cupcakes. The shop offers 10 delicious flavors, as well as gluten-free, vegan and seasonal options.
The deal: Choose either $8.25 for one dozen mini cupcakes ($12 value), $13.50 for two dozen mini cupcakes ($24 value), $19.50 for three dozen mini cupcakes ($36 value) or $25 for four dozen mini cupcakes ($48 value).
