NORTH BAY FIRES

7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims in Santa Rosa

EMBED </>More Videos

Many people in the North Bay are trying to figure out how to move forward after the devastating fires, so 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney went to Santa Rosa to help our neighbors in need. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Many people in the North Bay are trying to figure out how to move forward after the devastating fires, so 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney went to Santa Rosa to help our neighbors in need.

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side consumer counselors will be at different relief centers in the North Bay. Check out the list of locations by clicking here.
TAKE ACTION: Here's how you can help people affected by the North Bay fires

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-events7 On Your SideNorth Bay Fireswildfirefireevacuationhousingdonationsconsumer concernsNapaSanta RosaSonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Contact 7 On Your Side
FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
NORTH BAY FIRES
Sign language interpreters work hard to translate for fire updates
Trump's silence on Twitter around North Bay fire raises questions in California
FEMA administrator urges North Bay Fire victims to register for relief
North Bay wineries race against the clock to finish production
More North Bay Fires
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
LIST: North Bay fires cancel and postpone events across the region
ABC7 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2017
Neo-Nazis hold torch rally in Charlottesville
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trump's silence on Twitter around North Bay fire raises questions in California
Evacuations lifted in Dublin as firefighters contain vegetation fire
Sign language interpreters work hard to translate for fire updates
NBA Champion Warriors welcome Houston Rockets for season opener
Residents grateful as crews fight Santa Cruz Mountains fire
Fire snarls traffic in Sausalito
Crew member killed fighting North Bay fires identified
North Bay wineries race against the clock to finish production
Show More
Jonny Gomes helping North Bay wildfire victims
Rams qb, Novato Native Jared Goff raising money for North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More News
Top Video
Trump's silence on Twitter around North Bay fire raises questions in California
North Bay wineries race against the clock to finish production
Napa high school students receive supplies to help animals affected by fires
Sign language interpreters work hard to translate for fire updates
More Video