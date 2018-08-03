7 ON YOUR SIDE

#AskFinney: 7 on Your Side's Michael Finney helps consumers at Santa Clara County Fair

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney was at at the Santa Clara County Fair in San Jose and helped answer your consumer questions. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney was at at the Santa Clara County Fair in San Jose and helped answer your consumer questions.

Watch the video in the player above to see how Michael and the 7 on Your Side team helped visitors at the Santa Clara County Fair on Friday.

Remember, there are lots of ways to Ask Finney -- Share your video questions using #AskFinney, use the form on this page, or email us at askfinney@kgo-tv.com. We want to hear from you!

