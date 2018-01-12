COMMUNITY & EVENTS

7 Part-Time Job Opportunities To Check Out In Oakland

Looking to start the new year with a new gig?

If you're interested in a part-time job, there are opportunities available around the city. Here's a rundown of the latest open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.

Host/Wait Staff, Spinning Dough




Spinning Dough is a a new pizzeria located on Market Street in the McClymonds district that's filling positions on its host/wait staff.

The new hire will greet and seat patrons before taking their orders and serving meals. This individual will also do light cleaning and stocking work and will answer phones, among other tasks.


To learn more about this position, check out the complete job listinghere.

Online English Teacher, Bowen Culture Media Co.




Bowen Culture Media Co. provides online English learning to learners ages between 4 and 15 years old, using its own web-based educational platform.

Applicants should speak English at an idiomatic level with a North American English accent. Ideal candidates will have previous teaching experience and a TESOL/TEFL certification.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Babysitter, Swiss Cheese Childcare




Swiss Cheese Childcare is a babysitter-booking service that provides in-home childcare on an as-needed basis.

It's currently looking for part-time sitters who have a minimum of two years of experience as childcare providers. Employees have autonomy with their work schedules, as well as the freedom to set their own hourly rates.

For more details and to apply,see the job listing here.

Service Counter/Farmers Market Worker, Liba




Liba began as a falafel bar in 2009, roaming the streets in a food truck, later expanding into its first brick-and-mortar Uptown location in 2014.

The eatery is looking for someone to work at both farmers market pop-ups and at the restaurant. Candidates should have experience in hospitality, be able to lift 50 pounds, and stand for up to eight hours at a time, among other things.

The individual will occasionally need to drive a company van and must possess a valid California driver's license. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Retail Associate, Maple Street Denim




Maple Street Denim, located on 9th Street, is a boutique offering premium-label jeans, plus free hemming service. It's currently looking for a part-time retail associate to work weekend shifts.

The individual will assist customers, operate the point of sale system, and restock and fold inventory, among other tasks.

There's a long list of desired experience and qualifications for this position. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Dog Care Handler, Citizen Canine




Citizen Canine is an upscale dog boarding hotel and daycare near the Oakland Airport that is now hiring part-time dog care handlers.

The ideal candidate would meet the following requirements: must love dogs, have prior dog training experience, be familiar with positive reinforcement training methods and have reliable means of transportation, among other desired qualifications.

For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.

Herbal Tea Packer, Twisted Thistle Apothicaire




Twisted Thistle Apothicaire operates traditional medicinal herbal teas and gift shops. The company sources bulk herbs from a number of locations and has to package them, it's now on the hunt for looking for a tea packer.

The employee should have the ability to focus on a repetitive task for extended periods of time while keeping a self-directed pace. Strong organizational skills, along with attention to detail, are a must.

This is a two-day-a-week position. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineOakland
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News