ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award

ABC7 President and General Manager Tom Cibrowski presented Sports producer Casey Pratt with the Disney, ABC-Television Group MVP award for the month of August. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 President and General Manager Tom Cibrowski presented Senior Sports Producer Casey Pratt with the Disney, ABC-Television Group MVP award for the month of August.

It's the first time an ABC7 employee has ever received this award, which is selected among the thousands of employees in the company.

Casey is the behind the scenes force of nature who leads our sports department.

He writes, edits and produces original content for our newscasts, and for all of digital platforms, as well.

It's a well-deserved honor for a hardworking, and truly special person.

