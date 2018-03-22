SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Game night with kittens
Here's one way to de-stress at the end of the week: spend a couple of hours playing board games and cuddling up with rescue kitties in San Francisco. It's one of several events our partners at Hoodline want you to know about.
The adults-only game night at the cat lounge called KitTea is filled with playful, human-loving rescue kitties. You're encouraged to bring your own adult beverages- KitTea will provide board games and more than a dozen cats to frolic with- some of which are looking for forever homes.
KitTea says this is a shortcut to happiness, and the purrfect way to spend a Friday night. Make your reservations now!
BruchCon in SF
If you're a brunch lover- BrunchCon in San Francisco might be right up your alley. Your ticket includes brunch from 30 vendors, plus and open mimosa bar and open bloody mary bar. It's a 21 and over event at the Armory in San Francisco on Sunday from 9 a.m.to 4 .p.m.
Free I.R. Guitar Lessons
And for all ages - if you've always wanted to play ukulele or guitar- here's your chance! In Oakland, "I.R. Guitar Lessons" is holding free music classes on Saturday. There are two sessions for kids and then free adult classes in the afternoon.
MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.