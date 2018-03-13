COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bayview Block Could Be Renamed After Neighborhood Icon

Outside Sam Jordan's Bar & Grill.|Photo: Meaghan M. Mitchell

By Hoodline
A block in the Bayview is expected to be renamed next week in honor of Sam Jordan, an African-American businessman and community activist once regarded as "the mayor of Butchertown."

In January, District 10 Supervisor Malia Cohen introduced a motion to rename the 1600th block of Galvez Avenue between 3rd Street and Phelps Avenue to "Sam Jordan's Way."
Galvez St. between 3rd St. and Phelps Ave. | Photo: Google

The block is home to a bar and grill he opened in 1959 that's since become a San Francisco historical landmark and legacy business.

One of the oldest black-owned businesses in the city, it received a major makeover in 2016 while featured on the reality TV show Bar Rescue. This July, the restaurant plans to host a major celebration to honor what would have been Jordan's 93rd birthday.

"I believe that this is long overdue, and I am glad that it's finally happening," said son Allan Jordan, the restaurant's CEO. "We have been making contributions to this hood for decades."

Daughter and co-owner Ruth Jordan said renaming the block would be "an honor, because was one of the last things that the late honorable Mayor Ed Lee along with his administration was able to bestow upon our family."

The resolution is backed by Bayview-based nonprofit Economic Development on Third (EDoT), which sent a letter to the city formally requesting that the change be made.
Sam Jordan. | Photo: SAM JORDAN'S BAR & GRILL

"This is just one of the exciting and positive transitions that are underway for the Bayview, said EDoT member April Spears. "Sam Jordan's Bar & Grill is the pioneering black-owned business in the Bayview District."

In keeping with city rules, the name change was introduced to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and Public Works, with both agencies publicly stating that they have no objections.

On Monday, March 19th, the Land Use and Transportation Committee will review the resolution; if it passes, the change could happen as early as this summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News