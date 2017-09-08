COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bill Clinton gives high praise to SF Reverend Amos Brown

Bill Clinton gives the keynote address at a celebration for Reverend Amos Brown at the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco on Friday, Aug. 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
From a former president to our governor, to mayors of San Francisco the Third Baptist Church held them all Friday night to honor Dr. Amos Brown. The reverend and civil rights activist is celebrating forty years with the historic San Francisco church.

RELATED: Bill Clinton to honor legendary San Francisco Reverend Amos Brown

"Thank you, friends. Thank you for embodying the best of America," said President Bill Clinton, the keynote speaker.

Former Mayor Willie Brown emceed, Governor Jerry Brown introduced former President Clinton, and all are united in their appreciation of Dr. Brown.

"It means that throughout my life I have embraced many individuals who have labored with me on common core values of peace, justice, love and the development of all human kind," said Rev. Brown.

Founded in 1852, the church will soon be given historical landmark status. It's seen a lot of change, but Rev. Brown has remained the same.

"Amos Brown has not changed he's been there speaking truth to the power, standing up to the powerless and being a great pastor of Third Baptist Church," said Gov. Brown.

RELATED: Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church

The Reverend set the tone for the night. "We have too much division in the world and tonight mirrors what God intended the world to be: a family," he said.

A sentiment echoed by Clinton.

"We don't live in an 'us and them' world except in our heads. It's all in our head," said Mr. Clinton.

Asked to ponder his proudest achievement out of so many Brown picked a music education program for urban you. He said you can unite people through music.

United in respect city leaders chose to honor Dr. Brown with a key to the city for his legacy of leadership. Board of Supervisors President London Breed, who is also a member of the congregation presented Brown with the key.
