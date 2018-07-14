SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --At the Castro Theatre tonight, a celebration of life for the man who sparked the global Burning Man movement, one that started here in San Francisco.
That was back in 1986 when Larry Harvey and a friend first burned a wooden man on Baker Beach to mark the summer solstice.
Harvey suffered a stroke in late April and later died. He was 70.
At 7:30 p.m. tonight his former team is leading the celebration titled "The Man in the Hat." Learn more about the event here.
And just as Harvey honored his dad by wearing the Stetson hat, the crowd expected tonight will honor Harvey's life, legacy and influence.
"He would hate to have this much attention given to him and lauded on him, but we are doing it anyway because he's not here to complain about it. But also it's really important for us to recognize as a group and community what he did for us," said Will Chase, Burning Man's former "Minister of Propaganda."
In true Burning Man fashion, guests are going to add to an already constructed altar in Harvey's honor. The altar will be moved to Black Rock City, Nev., and burned during Burning Man 2018.