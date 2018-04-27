COMMUNITY & EVENTS

California Academy of Sciences hosting inclusive job fair

Photo: California Academy of Sciences

By Hoodline
For the second year, the California Academy of Sciences will host Museums4Inclusion, an all-day job fair devoted to networking for people with disabilities.

"In the last six years, in partnership with the Arc of San Francisco and Access SFUSD, we've built a career pathway from youth through adulthood for individuals in the access community," said Leah Van der Mei, director of guest operations at the academy.

She said more than 60 people have come through the science museum's job development program. Of that number, several have been hired to work at the academy, "and we're growing every year," said Van der Mei.

On Friday, May 18 from 9:30 a.m to 2:00 p.m., attendees will can network with recruitment officers from city museums and other Bay Area organizations.

Last year's fair included recruiters from the Conservatory of Flowers, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the Exploratorium, the mayor's office, the City and County of San Francisco, and Cypress Security.

"The unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities is double the rest of the country," Van der Mei said. "This event was born out of a single idea: what if cultural institutions and other industries gathered together to support this important community in inclusive hiring? Our impact will be so much greater together."

For questions, or to contact the Academy about access or interpretation services, contact museums4inclusion at calacademy dot org.
