ENTERTAINMENT

Coldplay rocks the stage at Levi's Stadium past Santa Clara curfew

EMBED </>More Videos

Coldplay rocked Levi's Stadium Wednesday night leaving fans satisfied but disappointing some Santa Clara leaders. (KGO-TV )

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Coldplay rocked Levi's Stadium Wednesday night leaving fans satisfied but disappointing some Santa Clara leaders.

The rock group played until about 10:55 p.m., Wednesday night. The weeknight curfew in Santa Clara at Levi's stadium is 10:00 p.m.

RELATED: Levi's Stadium officials say more concerts will be canceled if curfew remains

City council member, Kathy Watanabe, said the city manager's office will notify stadium management, the 49ers, that they will be fined $750. This is the 3rd time the weeknight curfew has been broken.

"I mean we did expect it but at the same time we were disappointed," said Watanabe.

Watanabe says the city manager's office will do outreach with the neighborhood around Levi's Stadium to find out what the community wants.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran concert at Levi's Stadium canceled over curfew

"We have to consider the quality of life. I don't think its cost. It's the quality of life," said Watanabe.

The 49ers say the curfew is too early and will cost the city thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue because artists won't come to Levi's Stadium if there is no compromise.

"We followed their direction as it related to the event. We are concerned that concerts may not come to 'Levis Stadium again unless the music ban is resolved in a way that works for everyone. We have already lost one event and will continue to lose more, costing thousands of local jobs, millions of dollars in needed revenue, and the world-class entertainment options that other major cities enjoy."- Bob Lange, Vice President of Communications, San Francisco 49ers.

Residents ABC7 News spoke with say concert noise is not as big of an issue like parking and traffic. They say traffic and parking can be a nightmare during events at Levi's Stadium.

RELATED: U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara

"The curfew is stupid. How are you going to tell grown people they have to be in the house or have a curfew to get away from the area?" said John Spivey, a Santa Clara resident.

"All day long we have trains running, we've got planes flying above, cars driving by on Lafayette Street. Who can stop them? So, this noise is not a big deal. Not at all," said K.V.S. Raman, a Santa Clara resident.

Public safety officials have been clear that abruptly ending a concert could create a public safety emergency.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventslive musicLevi's Stadiumbusinesseconomyfootballtaxesticketsconcertcurfewsanta clara countymusicbay area eventsSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Santa Clara mayor threatens to take over management of Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara leaders give 49ers 30 days to show financial documents for non-NFL events
Public fight between 49ers and Santa Clara escalates
U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara
Ed Sheeran cancels Levi's concert over curfew
ENTERTAINMENT
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Samuel 'Si' Newhouse, billionaire media mogul, dies at 89
Stars lend personal jets for Puerto Rico hurricane relief
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance together
More entertainment
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Vegas native Agassi lifts up city's strength in TV spot
ABC7 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2017
Fleet Week attracting thousands to San Francisco
National Day of Korea event honors local veterans from the 'forgotten war'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out
Gov. Brown signs bill expanding protections for undocumented immigrants
Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Applebee's offers $1 margaritas in October
Officials unveil 1959 time capsules found in San Jose
NRA calls for federal review of bump stocks after Vegas shooting
Show More
VIDEO: Vegas survivor shares final moments of victim's life with her sister
Las Vegas-area man saves lives in dramatic video
Who are the victims of Las Vegas mass shooting?
Video shows man loading victims in truck during Vegas shooting
2 CHP officers injured in crash on Hwy 101 in Redwood City
More News
Top Video
Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Clues few and elusive for motive of Las Vegas gunman
Officials unveil 1959 time capsules found in San Jose
More Video