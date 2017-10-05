Coldplay rocks the stage at Levi's Stadium past Santa Clara curfew

Coldplay rocked Levi's Stadium Wednesday night leaving fans satisfied but disappointing some Santa Clara leaders.The rock group played until about 10:55 p.m., Wednesday night. The weeknight curfew in Santa Clara at Levi's stadium is 10:00 p.m.City council member, Kathy Watanabe, said the city manager's office will notify stadium management, the 49ers, that they will be fined $750. This is the 3rd time the weeknight curfew has been broken."I mean we did expect it but at the same time we were disappointed," said Watanabe.Watanabe says the city manager's office will do outreach with the neighborhood around Levi's Stadium to find out what the community wants."We have to consider the quality of life. I don't think its cost. It's the quality of life," said Watanabe.The 49ers say the curfew is too early and will cost the city thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue because artists won't come to Levi's Stadium if there is no compromise.Residents ABC7 News spoke with say concert noise is not as big of an issue like parking and traffic. They say traffic and parking can be a nightmare during events at Levi's Stadium."The curfew is stupid. How are you going to tell grown people they have to be in the house or have a curfew to get away from the area?" said John Spivey, a Santa Clara resident."All day long we have trains running, we've got planes flying above, cars driving by on Lafayette Street. Who can stop them? So, this noise is not a big deal. Not at all," said K.V.S. Raman, a Santa Clara resident.Public safety officials have been clear that abruptly ending a concert could create a public safety emergency.