COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Community Event Aims To Match Tenderloin Non-Profits With Prospective Volunteers

Tomorrow, the Tenderloin Museum will help match good Samaritans with community organizations in need of helping hands.

Participants in the third-annual free Volunteer Fair include Glide Memorial Church, which has been a pillar in the Tenderloin community since the 1930s, offering assistance to the impoverished, homeless, and addicted residents of the city.

Glide Memorial Church at the corner of Ellis and Taylor Streets | Photo: Glide

Code Tenderloin is also seeking more volunteers to help prepare neighbors for new opportunities in the technology sector, and provide support for formerly homeless or incarcerated individuals as they look to enter the workforce.

Project Open Hand is looking for partners willing to deliver meals and love to neighbors that are chronically ill or elderly.

Other organizations that will be onsite include:

These groups and more will be sharing their missions and explaining how volunteers can get involved at the Tenderloin Museum on Tuesday, January 23rd, starting at 6:30pm.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Re-imagined Santa Clara Co. Fair offers something for everyone
ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt wins ABC Television Group MVP Award
Firefighter struck and killed by tree while battling Ferguson Fire
After a tough week in Oakland, OPD takes on team Town Bizness in a game of basketball
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News