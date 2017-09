EMBED >More News Videos In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, thousands of people need your help to rebuild, repair, and recover from the devastating storm that has changed their communities forever. Here's how you can join ABC and help.

Disney and ABC together partnered with the Red Cross to host a "Day of Giving" on Thursday and into Friday morning to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and millions of dollars were raised.Celebrities and Disney-ABC employees answered phones all day taking donations. Calls were received from so many kind-hearted, inspiring people, from veterans to young children, to people giving their last dollar to the cause.Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation through the Red Cross. You can also visit redcross.org/abc or call 1-855-999-4483 (GIVE).At last count, the Day of Giving raised at least $14,265,490 for victims of Hurricane Harvey.