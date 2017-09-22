Happy first day of fall! Get your fall vibes here, Bay Area style

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We're in love with the tastes, smells and sounds of fall. Watch the video above for some great ways to get out and about in your community.
Check out a few of our favorites:
www.kj.com/events/harvest-celebration
www.sonomacounty.com/
www.visithalfmoonbay.org
www.sfbotanicalgarden.org
www.ebparks.org/parks/tilden
filoli.org
www.parks.ca.gov/
We want to see how you're celebrating fall! Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV