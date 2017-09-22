COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Happy first day of fall! Get your fall vibes here, Bay Area style

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorful foliage and pumpkin spice everything. Get excited - fall is here! Here's a look at how you can celebrate, Bay Area style. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We're in love with the tastes, smells and sounds of fall. Watch the video above for some great ways to get out and about in your community.

Check out a few of our favorites:

www.kj.com/events/harvest-celebration
www.sonomacounty.com/
www.visithalfmoonbay.org
www.sfbotanicalgarden.org
www.ebparks.org/parks/tilden
filoli.org
www.parks.ca.gov/

We want to see how you're celebrating fall! Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now and we may show them online or on TV
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfalldistractionbuzzworthybay area eventseventsSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseMarinSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC7 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2017
Los Gatos High School students initiate app to help break down racial barriers
PHOTOS: Bay Area pays tribute to victims of Sept. 11
Bill Clinton gives high praise to SF Reverend Amos Brown
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warriors hold Media Day news conference - WATCH LIVE
Sen. John McCain won't vote for GOP bill to repeal Obamacare
Apple stores release new iPhones
San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from apartment complex fire
VTA holds workshop on San Jose BART extension plan
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
Trump calls North Korea's Kim 'a madman'
Trump calls story 'hoax' as Facebook releases Russian-linked ads to Congress
Show More
Toddler hit in face by foul ball at Yankees game
Rams use big offensive night to beat 49ers 41-39
Fan loses phone at Raiders game, Rickey Henderson returns it
Oakland synagogue members cover anti-Semitic graffiti with hopeful messages
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to provide Congress contents of ads bought by Russian agency
More News
Top Video
Warriors hold Media Day news conference - WATCH LIVE
Apple stores release new iPhones
San Francisco firefighters rescue 2 from apartment complex fire
Uber to lose its license to operate in London
More Video