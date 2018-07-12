HOODLINE

Hoodline: Pro Tennis Tournament, Free Night at Exploratorium and other weekend fun

This weekend we're calling on all sports fans & science nerds! (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This weekend we're calling on all sports fans & science nerds!

See a Pro Tennis Tournament

You can see a professional tennis tournament in the East Bay! It's part of the USTA pro circuit. You won't see the sport's biggest names, like Serena Williams, but you'll see the rising stars. Head out to the Berkeley Tennis Club.

"It's very close to some of the highest levels you'll see on television and you will see some of the future stars here," says tournament director Morton Christensen.

The Berkely Tennis Club Challenge is part of a series of tournaments in the U.S. that will award a wild card entry into the U.S. open, so it's a big deal!

"See the physicality, the speed of the ball, and see it very up close up," says Mylene Mukhar with the USTA Northern California.

The tournament starts Sunday, July 15 2018 and lasts a full week. The public is welcome at the club.

Click here for more information.

Explore the Exploratorium for Free!

This Friday you can enjoy a free night at the Exploratorium. It's part of the museum's community days. Entry is on a first-come first-served basis from 5 to 9pm. Donations are encouraged .

Click here for more information.

San Francisco Bastille Day 2018
San Francisco Bastille Day 2018 is this Saturday at the Embarcadero plaza. It's been 140 years since the first celebration took place in 1880 in France to remember the storming of the Bastille. It was a turning point for the French Revolution. Enjoy great food, wine and beer. There's also music and fun for the kids. The event is free.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
