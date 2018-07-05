Hoodline: The Little Mermaid symphony, get Mac'd and other weekend fun

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's a holiday week and you can keep the party going by revisiting a childhood classic, catching a play, or trying a new restaurant opening up in the city.
"Soft Power" Final Weekend
This weekend is the last weekend to catch the play "Soft Power" at the Curran Theatre. It's a comedy and musical about a Chinese executive who visits America and falls in love with a U.S. leader while their two countries deal with a shift in power balance after the 2016 elections. It has romance, laughter and intrigue. There's also a show-stopping number from from a woman playing Hillary Clinton. It runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $29.
Click here to buy tickets.
The Little Mermaid Symphony
This week, the Davies Symphony is featuring an all-time favorite Disney classic; they'll perform song's from "The Little Mermaid." Travel back to 1989 through the sounds of the orchestra performing the Oscar and Grammy award-winning score that we all know and love. There are several performances this weekend.
Click here to buy tickets.
Get Mac'd
If you love mac n' cheese, you may want to take a trip to Mac'd. They just opened up a new location in Russian Hill at 3347 Fillmore. Build your own mac n' cheese dish! Get creative! If you're a foodie, you'll be interested in knowing they have an all-star chef from the Michael Mina Group on board.
Click here to see their menu
