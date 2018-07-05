HOODLINE

Hoodline: The Little Mermaid symphony, get Mac'd and other weekend fun

'The Little Mermaid' Symphony is happening at Civic Center in San Francisco this weekend. (KGO-TV)

It's a holiday week and you can keep the party going by revisiting a childhood classic, catching a play, or trying a new restaurant opening up in the city.

"Soft Power" Final Weekend

This weekend is the last weekend to catch the play "Soft Power" at the Curran Theatre. It's a comedy and musical about a Chinese executive who visits America and falls in love with a U.S. leader while their two countries deal with a shift in power balance after the 2016 elections. It has romance, laughter and intrigue. There's also a show-stopping number from from a woman playing Hillary Clinton. It runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $29.

The Little Mermaid Symphony

This week, the Davies Symphony is featuring an all-time favorite Disney classic; they'll perform song's from "The Little Mermaid." Travel back to 1989 through the sounds of the orchestra performing the Oscar and Grammy award-winning score that we all know and love. There are several performances this weekend.

Get Mac'd

If you love mac n' cheese, you may want to take a trip to Mac'd. They just opened up a new location in Russian Hill at 3347 Fillmore. Build your own mac n' cheese dish! Get creative! If you're a foodie, you'll be interested in knowing they have an all-star chef from the Michael Mina Group on board.

