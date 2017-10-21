HURRICANE

Hurricane aid concert with ex-presidents held in Texas

Former Presidents from right, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter gather on stage in College Station, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HOUSTON --
A hurricane relief concert was held in Texas featuring the five living former U.S. presidents appearing together for the first time since 2013.

Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were on stage at the start of the concert in College Station, Texas, home of Texas A&M University, where the elder Bush's presidential library is located.

They joined together to raise money to help victims of devastating hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

