BIRTHDAY

CP Crawford, a Lansing man turns 110 years old

Happy Birthday, CP Crawford! The Lansing man turned 110 years old this week at the Tri-State Nursing home. (WLS)

LANSING, Ill. --
Happy Birthday, CP Crawford! This Lansing resident turned 110 years old on Friday.

Surrounded by fellow residents of the Tri-State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Crawford cut his birthday cake and watched a tap dancing performance. The Illinois House of Representatives also recognized him with a certificate for reaching a milestone birthday.

One of Crawford's six children, Shawn Crawford, attended the party. Shawn Crawford says his father, who's now a grandfather of six, is still sharp.

CP Crawford was born on August 25, 1907, in Jackson, Miss but he's lived in Chicagoland for more than 40 years.

"Means a whole lot to me," said Crawford of the celebration in his honor.

Here's to many more, CP Crawford!
