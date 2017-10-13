COMMUNITY & EVENTS

LIST: North Bay fires cancel and postpone events across the region

abc7news.com staff
With the threat of strong winds overnight and through Saturday, uncertainty around the North Bay fires has residents, officials and the community on edge. Many events planned for the weekend have been cancelled or postponed, including those listed below.

Friday
Stags' Leap Winery and Tasting Room, Private Estate Experience
Scheduled dates through October
Temporarily closed
6150 Silverado Trail, Napa

English Beat Concert (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 13
Raven Theater, 115 North St., Healdsburg

"The Gumshoe Murders" by Get a Clue Productions (rescheduled)
Scheduled for Oct. 13 (opening night) rescheduled for Oct. 27
Charlie's Restaurant, 1320 19th Hole Dr., Windsor

Sonoma Laugh Fest 2017 3 Nights of Comics (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 13-15
Friday - Sebastiani Theatre Foundation, 476 1st St E, Sonoma
Saturday - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa
Sunday - Raven Performing Arts Theater, 115 North St, Healdsburg

SRJC Theatre Arts Presents It Can't Happen Here (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 13-15
Location: Santa Rosa Junior College

Saturday
Napa Valley Stars Gala (postponed)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
Napa Valley Expo
575 3rd St, Napa

The Crush Challenge at ZD Wine (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
8383 Silverado Trail, Napa
Oktoberfest at CIA Copia (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
500 First Street, Napa

Walnut Creek Oktoberfest (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
Canceled due to public health concerns around air quality
Locust Street, Walnut Creek

Napa Valley Farmers' Market (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
195 Gasser Dr. Napa

Lumafest - SRJC Petaluma's Educational Fair (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
Santa Rose Jr. College, Petaluma Campus

Shone Farm Fall Festival (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
7450 Steve Olson Lane, Forestville

Cotati Oktoberfest (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy and W. Sierra Avenue, Cotati

Milpitas Veterans Commission Car Show (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14
Milpitas Civic Center Plaza, 455 E. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas

Virgin Sport San Francisco festival of fitness (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14-15
Canceled due to public health concerns around air quality
San Francisco
Tough Mudder at the Sonoma Raceway (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 14-15
Canceled due to public safety concerns and air quality
29355 Arnold Dr., Sonoma

Live Music in Beringer's Backyard
Music scheduled for Oct. 14, 21, 28
Winery temporarily closed
Beringer Vineyards, 2000 Main Street, St. Helena

Sunday
Luna Vineyards Wine and Paint
Scheduled for Oct. 15
Tasting room closed until further notice
2921 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558

American Canyon Farmers' Market (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 15
100 Benton Way, American Canyon

Further Ahead
Harvest At Markham Vineyards
Scheduled for Oct. 21
Visitor center closed until further notice
2812 St. Helena Hwy North, St. Helena

Chocolate and Wine fundraiser (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 22
The Meritage Spa & Resort, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa

Safari West- Halloween Spook-tacular! (canceled)
Scheduled for Oct. 28
3115 Porter Creek Road. Santa Rosa
